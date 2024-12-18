Commanders’ Jonathan Allen could be back this season after tearing pectoral muscle in October

ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — Washington Commanders defensive tackle Jonathan Allen could be back this season after all, two months after having surgery to repair a torn pectoral muscle. The team opened Allen’s 21-day practice window to pave the way for him to play after he was expected to be out for the rest of the season. The soon-to-be 30-year-old was injured on Oct. 13 at Baltimore. Coach Dan Quinn said Allen’s tear was not as bad as initially feared and the team figured out not long after surgery that a return was possible.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.