Commanders hire Jesse Madden, John Madden’s grandson, as offensive quality control coach

ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — The Washington Commanders have hired Jesse Madden, John Madden’s grandson, as an offensive quality control coach. Jesse Madden, a recent Michigan graduate, was a quarterback for the Wolverines his freshman season before switching to defensive back. The Commanders also have hired Brian Schneider as the team’s assistant special teams coordinator. He enters his 18th season as a coach in the NFL. He was the special teams coordinator in San Francisco in 2022 and 2023. He most notably was the special teams coordinator in Seattle from 2010 to 2020.

