Commanders go from reveling in the franchise’s first playoff win in 19 years to focusing on Detroit

ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — Jayden Daniels and the Commanders delivered Washington’s first playoff win in nearly 19 years. The celebration was short-lived as they turn their attention to the next challenge of playing at the NFC-leading Detroit Lions in the divisional round on Saturday night. The Commanders have won five in a row all on the last play of the game and are rolling along with confidence behind a rookie quarterback in Daniels, who is playing well beyond his limited NFL experience. Washington is now nearly a 10-point underdog against the 15-2 Lions, who are rested coming off their bye.

