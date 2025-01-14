Commanders go from reveling in the franchise’s first playoff win in 19 years to focusing on Detroit

By STEPHEN WHYNO The Associated Press
Washington Commanders linebacker Bobby Wagner (54) is congratulated by cornerback Mike Sainristil after recovering a fumble by Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield during the second half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game in Tampa, Fla., Sunday, Jan. 12, 2025. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Chris O'Meara]

ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — Jayden Daniels and the Commanders delivered Washington’s first playoff win in nearly 19 years. The celebration was short-lived as they turn their attention to the next challenge of playing at the NFC-leading Detroit Lions in the divisional round on Saturday night. The Commanders have won five in a row all on the last play of the game and are rolling along with confidence behind a rookie quarterback in Daniels, who is playing well beyond his limited NFL experience. Washington is now nearly a 10-point underdog against the 15-2 Lions, who are rested coming off their bye.

