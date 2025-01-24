Commanders coach Dan Quinn is on the verge of returning to the Super Bowl 8 years after Falcons loss

ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — Dan Quinn is on the verge of returning to the Super Bowl with the Washington Commanders eight years since his first trip with the Atlanta Falcons when they infamously blew a 28-3 lead and lost to New England. Quinn in his second NFL head coaching job has the Commanders in the NFC championship game against the Philadelphia Eagles. The 54-year-old from north New Jersey has been a perfect fit in the role as the leader of a team totally rebuilt by new general manager Adam Peters around rookie sensation quarterback Jayden Daniels. Former Falcons QB Matt Ryan in retirement is thrilled to see Quinn having success.

