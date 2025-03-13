Commanders are re-signing wide receiver Noah Brown to 1-year deal, AP source says

Noah Brown is returning to the Washington Commanders. The wide receiver who caught rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels’ desperation pass for one of the team’s signature moments last season is re-signing on a one-year contract worth up to $4.5 million, a person with knowledge of the deal tells The Associated Press. Brown made 35 catches for 453 yards in 11 games with the Commanders after getting cut by Houston and signing with them prior to Week 1. The now 29-year-old left Washington’s Dec. 1 game against Tennessee with what turned out to be a kidney injury and missed the rest of the season and the playoff run to the NFC championship game.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.