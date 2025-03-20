Commanders are getting ‘a motivated Deebo,’ Samuel says after getting his contract redone

Deebo Samuel said the Washington Commanders are getting a very motivated player after trading for him and reworking his contract. The 29-year-old wide receiver said it meant a lot for the team to guarantee his $17 million salary for next season before he plays another game. Samuel’s production has dropped off since being an All-Pro selection in 2021 and signing a three-year extension with San Francisco afterward. Washington acquired him from the 49ers on March 1 in exchange for a fifth-round pick. Samuel in his first public comments since the deal said he’s excited to play alongside Terry McLaurin.

