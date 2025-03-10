Commanders agree to sign DT Javon Kinlaw, acquire LT Laremy Tunsil from the Texans, AP source says

The Washington Commanders made two big splashes in the opening hours of NFL free agency, agreeing to terms with defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw and acquiring standout offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil in a trade with the Houston Texans, a person with knowledge of the moves tells The Associated Press. The signing of Kinlaw cannot be official until the start of the new league year Wednesday. The Commanders are sending 2025 third- and seventh- round picks and 2026 second- and fourth-round picks to Houston for the five-time Pro Bowl selection and a fourth-rounder this year.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.