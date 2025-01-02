Coming off stellar game, Malik Nabers needs 4 catches for the Giants’ single-season mark

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — While the New York Giants season has been a major disappointment, receiver Malik Nabers has lived up to the hype. The No. 6 overall pick in the draft has delivered again and again and enters the season finale against the against the Philadelphia Eagles (13-3) four catches shy of breaking Steve Smith’s single-season franchise record of 107 receptions set in 2009. That team finished 8-8. The Giants (3-13) have struggled mightily this season. Playing on one of the NFL’s worst offenses, he has been the team’s top option in the passing game.

