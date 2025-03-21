Coming off a loss, JuJu Watkins and USC eager to resume winning ways in March Madness

LOS ANGELES (AP) — JuJu Watkins and her Southern California teammates have had plenty of time to stew and then get over their loss to rival UCLA in the Big Ten Tournament title game. Nearly two weeks later, the top-seeded Trojans are eager to return to their winning ways in March Madness. They play 16th-seeded UNC Greensboro in a first-round game Saturday at home, where USC had a 14-1 record this season. All eyes will be on Watkins, who is 79 points away from surpassing Kelsey Mitchell’s two-year point total of 1,762. In the other game, eighth-seeded California takes on ninth-seeded Mississippi State.

