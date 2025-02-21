Columbus Blue Jackets activate Boone Jenner and Kirill Marchenko off injured reserve

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Columbus Blue Jackets captain Boone Jenner appears ready to make his season debut four months since having surgery to repair a shoulder injury. President of hockey operations and general manager Don Waddell announced Jenner and fellow forward Kirill Marchenko have been activated off injured reserve. Marchenko is back after having surgery on his broken jaw earlier this month. The Blue Jackets will be without injured forwards Kevin Labanc and Owen Sillinger for the rest of the season. The team said Labanc had shoulder surgery, while Sillinger is out with a knee injury.

