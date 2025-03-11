Columbia basketball coach Jim Engles stepping down after 8th straight losing season

NEW YORK (AP) — Columbia men’s basketball coach Jim Engles is stepping down. The athletic department announced the move Monday after the Lions finished 1-13 in Ivy League play this season. Columbia actually won its first eight nonconference games but finished 12-15 for its eighth losing record in eight seasons under Engles. Columbia won the CollegeInsider.com postseason tournament in 2016 under Kyle Smith, but the Lions weren’t able to build on that success. Since the Ivy League began holding a conference tournament for its top four teams in 2017, the Lions are the only men’s program that has never qualified.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.