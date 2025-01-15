Colts will play in the NFL’s first regular-season game in Berlin

The Indianapolis Colts will play in the first regular-season game in Berlin. The NFL announced Tuesday that the 2025 Berlin game will be played at Olympic Stadium. The Colts’ opponent and date of game will be announced later. The NFL played five American Bowl games at Olympic Stadium between 1990 and 1994, and it also was home to NFL Europe’s Berlin Thunder from 2003-07. The league announced Berlin as a host city in December. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeated the Seattle Seahawks in Munich in 2022 in the NFL’s first regular-season game in Germany.

