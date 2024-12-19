Colts try to rebound and keep fading playoff hopes alive when they face struggling Titans

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson has a checkered history against AFC South rival Tennessee. His second season winds down with the quarterback still trying to find his footing against AFC South rival Tennessee. A hip injury kept Richardson out of the Colts previous game against Tennessee. Now it’s turnover-prone Will Levis who will be on the bench for Tennessee. The Titans are starting veteran Mason Rudolph with first-year coach Brian Callahan needing to show they can stop hurting themselves with mistakes and penalties. A win also would give the Titans a split this season and help get them out of the bottom of the AFC South.

