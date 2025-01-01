Colts QB Anthony Richardson hopeful of returning in season finale against Jaguars

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson says he’s hopeful of returning for Sunday’s season finale against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Richardson missed last weekend’s playoff-eliminating loss to the New York Giants because of back spasms he says were so severe he could hardly walk. The Colts were scheduled to have a walkthrough Wednesday and coach Shane Steichen wouldn’t say whether Richardson might have worked out if it was a full practice.

