Colts QB Anthony Richardson hopeful of returning in season finale against Jaguars

By MICHAEL MAROT The Associated Press
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson (5) stiff arms Tennessee Titans safety Amani Hooker (37) as he runs the ball during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 22, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Darron Cummings]

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson says he’s hopeful of returning for Sunday’s season finale against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Richardson missed last weekend’s playoff-eliminating loss to the New York Giants because of back spasms he says were so severe he could hardly walk. The Colts were scheduled to have a walkthrough Wednesday and coach Shane Steichen wouldn’t say whether Richardson might have worked out if it was a full practice.

