Colts hire Lou Anarumo as defensive coordinator after missing playoffs again, AP source says

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indianapolis Colts have hired Lou Anarumo as their defensive coordinator, a person with knowledge of the hire has confirmed to The Associated Press. The person spoke to the AP on the condition of anonymity because the decision has not been announced. Anarumo replaces Gus Bradley, whose contract was not renewed after it expired following an 8-9 season in which the Colts missed the playoffs for the fourth straight year. Anarumo spent the past six seasons as the Cincinnati Bengals defensive coordinator. The Bengals fired Anarumo after missing the playoffs, too.

