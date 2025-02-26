Colts are planning to increase competition for QB Anthony Richardson next season

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indianapolis Colts are planning to bring in competition for quarterback Anthony Richardson next season. General manager Chris Ballard told reporters Tuesday it will be an open competition. Richardson was projected to be the Colts long-term starter after being selected with the fourth overall pick in the 2023 draft. But he missed most of his rookie season with a season-ending shoulder injury and missed four more games last season with injuries. He also was benched for two games. Staying healthy isn’t Indy’s only concern about Richardson. He also has struggled with accuracy, completing 47.7% of his passes last season — a league low among starters.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.