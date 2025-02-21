Colts add 3 new assistants to coaching staff

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indianapolis Colts coach Shane Steichen has added three new assistants to his staff. James Bettcher returns to the franchise as linebackers coach, Jerome Henderson will coach defensive backs and Chris Hewitt has been named passing game coordinator for Indy’s secondary. The Colts also announced that last season’s three coaching fellows — Isabel Diaz, Kalon Humphries and Diego Ortiz — will return in the same capacities next season. Indy also promoted Leigh Hullett to director of performance nutrition.

