Colton Herta hedges on if he wants one of the Cadillac F1 seats because of his dedication to IndyCar

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Colton Herta raised eyebrows when the IndyCar driver said he’d have to think about a move to Formula 1 with the new Cadillac team should he earn eligibility for the global series. Herta does not have the super license required to compete in F1 but would earn it this season by finishing fourth or higher in the IndyCar standings. He finished second last year. When the F1 effort first started under Michael Andretti it was designed to be an American team with Herta as the American driver. The project no longer involves Andretti because TWG Motorsports, run by former Andretti business partner Dan Towriss, became the majority owners of Andretti Global.

