Colson Montgomery looking to earn shortstop job with the Chicago White Sox

CHICAGO (AP) — Colson Montgomery might be the most closely watched player for the Chicago White Sox when the team begins spring training in Arizona next month. Picking up the pieces after a 41-121 season, the White Sox have an opening at shortstop. Putting the homegrown Montgomery in the lineup on opening day would be a nice moment for a rebuilding franchise counting on its player development staff to make the most of its suddenly rich farm system. The 6-foot-3 shortstop has been one of Chicago’s top prospects since he was selected by the team in the first round of the 2021 draft out of an Indiana high school.

