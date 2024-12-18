Colorado adds ex-Liberty QB Kaidon Salter out of portal as possible replacement for Shedeur Sanders

The Colorado Buffaloes have landed former Liberty quarterback Kaidon Salter out of the transfer portal to possibly step in and replace Shedeur Sanders next season. Salter figures to compete with five-star high school recruit Julian “JuJu” Lewis for the starting job. Lewis is expected to join the Buffaloes in the spring semester. A dual threat, Salter is coming off a regular season for the Flames in which he ran for 579 yards and seven TDs while throwing for 1,886 yards and 15 touchdowns. In other transfer portal moves, Tennessee picked up offensive lineman Wendell Moe Jr. from Arizona.

