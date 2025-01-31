Colombia forward Jhon Duran joins Ronaldo at Al-Nassr from Aston Villa

BIRMINGHAM, England (AP) — Forward Jhon Duran has become the latest player from one of Europe’s top leagues to move to Saudi Arabia after joining Al-Nassr from Aston Villa. The Colombia international’s move was worth a reported to 64 million pounds on Friday. The 21-year-old Duran will team with Cristiano Ronaldo at Al-Nassr and wear No. 9. His move represents a significant profit for Villa after joining from Chicago Fire for 18 million pounds in 2023. Duran has 12 goals in 29 games this season including a memorable winner against Bayern Munich in the Champions League.

