Collin Murray-Boyles helps rally South Carolina to 69-59 victory over Presbyterian

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Collin Murray-Boyles scored 18 of his 22 points in the second half and South Carolina rallied to beat Presbyterian 69-59. Murray-Boyles made 6 of 10 shots from the floor and 10 of 14 free throws, adding nine rebounds for the Gamecocks (10-3), who upped their win streak to seven and improved to 8-1 at home. Nick Pringle scored 14 on 5-for-6 shooting for South Carolina. Jamarii Thomas pitched in with 10 points and six assists. Kory Mincy scored 27 points to lead the Blue Hose (7-8), who fell to 1-7 on the road.

