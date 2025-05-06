College football powers Notre Dame, Clemson agree to 12-year scheduling agreement from 2027 to 2038

Notre Dame and Clemson already know each other pretty well in football.

That relationship will become even more familiar in the future after the two college football powers announced a 12-year home-and-home scheduling agreement on Tuesday that will pit them against each other annually from 2027 through 2038.

Clemson and Notre Dame were already scheduled to play in 2027, 2028, 2031, 2034 and 2037. Under the revamped schedule, the Tigers will host the games during odd-numbered years during that time frame, while the Fighting Irish will host the games in even-numbered years.

Clemson holds a 5-3 advantage in the all-time series, which has been highlighted by some memorable matchups.

The teams have played six times since 2015 with Clemson winning four times, including both postseason matchups.

Clemson defeated Notre Dame 30-3 in the College Football Playoff national semifinal at the Cotton Bowl in 2018 before winning the national title two weeks later. In 2020, Notre Dame, playing as a full-time member of the Atlantic Coast Conference because of COVID-19 scheduling concerns, beat the Tigers in a shootout, only to lose to Clemson in the ACC championship.

“Even in just the last decade, matchups between Clemson and Notre Dame have produced incredibly memorable moments and games,” Clemson director of athletics Graham Neff said in a release. “We have immense excitement for the creation of this 12-year series between these two premier programs, as we know these will be must-see matchups for fans at Memorial Stadium and Notre Dame Stadium as well as television audiences nationwide.”

Both teams reached the expanded College Football Playoff field last year, with the Irish advancing to the national championship game before losing to Ohio State 34-23.

Clemson has won nine or more games in 14 straight seasons — the nation’s second-longest active streak and the fourth-longest streak in major college football history. Notre Dame has won nine or more games in the last eight seasons.

“We strive to consistently create a football schedule that positions us for success in the College Football Playoff, and that goal requires us to form historic partnerships like this one with Clemson,” Notre Dame vice president and director of athletics Pete Bevacqua said. “This rivalry has already produced some of the most memorable moments in recent college football history, and our fans deserve these matchups to continue to make those indelible memories.”

