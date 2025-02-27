College defensive line tandems receive friendly welcome at NFL’s scouting combine

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Mason Graham and Kenneth Grant spent three seasons trading jabs, challenging one another for the title of best Michigan defensive tackle. The competition propelled both into top NFL draft prospects. And now that they’ve made it here, to the league’s annual scouting combine, they’re putting that friendly rivalry on hold. Graham and Grant are hardly the only friends and former teammates roaming the hallways in Indianapolis. The other tag-team defensive line tandems include Ohio State defensive ends JT Tuimoloau and Jack Sawyer, Texas A&M defensive ends Shemar Stewart and Nic Scourton and Notre Dame defensive tackles Howard Cross III and Rylie Mills.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.