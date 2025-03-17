College baseball notebook: Vols’ clear dominance makes them consensus No. 1 after sweep of Florida

Tennessee’s dominance through the first month of the season has become so apparent that one of the most authoritative college baseball media outlets demoted an LSU team on a 15-game winning streak from No. 1 in its Top 25 replaced it with the Volunteers. The Volunteers are 20-0 and the only remaining unbeaten team in Division I. They’re coming off a three-game home sweep against what was a top-10 Florida. Based on that, the defending national champions leapfrogged LSU to become the consensus No. 1 even though the now-No. 2 Tigers are 15-1 after sweeping Missouri. Arkansas is No. 3.

