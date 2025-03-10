College baseball notebook: Oregon, UCLA and Washington win inaugural Big Ten series on the road

Three of the four West Coast schools came out of their inaugural Big Ten baseball series happy. Southern California, not so much. Oregon ran its win streak to 11 games with a road sweep of USC. UCLA made the 2,300-mile trip to Maryland and won two of three. Washington went to Nebraska and also won two of three. Defending national champion Tennessee heads into SEC play with a three-game home series against Florida coming off a sweep of St. Bonaventure. The Volunteers’ 16-0 start is the best in program history. Stanford took two of three at North Carolina in its first ACC series.

