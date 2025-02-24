College baseball notebook: LSU coach gives ‘major hat tip’ to Summit League’s Omaha after upset
It was just one game in February but it will be one players for the Omaha Mavericks will remember for a lifetime. In the biggest upset of the season so far, Ben Weber, Luke Gainer and Oliver Mabee held an LSU team ranked as high as No. 2 in the polls hitless into the eighth inning and the Mavs hung on for a 5-4 win Saturday in Baton Rouge. The Mavs of the Summit League haven’t posted a winning record since 2019. LSU was the highest ranked opponent they’ve beaten since they became a full-fledged Division I program in 2016.
