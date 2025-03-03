College baseball notebook: Defending champion Volunteers show no dropoff with newcomers leading way

Tennessee hasn’t missed a beat coming off its national championship season. The Volunteers are 11-0 and coming off their most challenging weekend to date with three wins in the Astros Foundation College Classic in Houston. The Vols through 11 games have hit 31 homers and average a nation-leading 2.82 per game. Last year, when they slugged 184 for the second-most in Division I history, they had 25 in the first 11 games. The pitching staff leads the nation with a 1.82 ERA and 14.6 strikeouts per nine innings. At this point a year ago, those figures were 2.80 and 9.7, respectively.

