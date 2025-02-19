College baseball future may see greater imbalance in competition, high school prospects squeezed out

Division I baseball coaches and administrators expect there will be fewer opportunities for high school recruits at the top level of the sport once rosters are reduced and if the NCAA extends athlete eligibility from four to five years. They also predict the removal of scholarship limits and increased earning potential through revenue sharing will create a greater imbalance in competition. All is contingent on a federal judge approving the settlement of antitrust allegations against the NCAA and the nation’s biggest conferences. A hearing is set for April 7 and changes would go into effect July 1.

