Coleman Hawkins has double-double, K-State hits late FTs to put away No. 16 Cincinnati, 70-67

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Coleman Hawkins had 20 points and 10 rebounds, Dug McDaniel added 17 points and Kansas State led No. 16 Cincinnati nearly wire-to-wire in a 70-67 victory to open the 20-game Big 12 conference grind. David N’Guessan also had 13 points, and C.J. Jones made four free throws in the final 20 seconds, helping the Wildcats snap a three-game losing streak to end their nonconference slate. Dan Skillings Jr. led Cincinnati with 18 points. Dillon Mitchell had 15 points and 11 rebounds.

