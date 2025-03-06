Cole Certa’s 3-pointer lifts Notre Dame to 56-54 win over Stanford

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Cole Certa nailed a 3-pointer with 18 seconds left to lift Notre Dame to a 56-54 come-from-behind victory over Stanford on Wednesday night.

Notre Dame trailed 54-52 in the final minute, then Tae Davis made one of two free throws to get the Fighting Irish within one point. Stanford’s Oziyah Sellers missed a turnaround jumper and Notre Dame’s Matt Allocco rebounded with 29 seconds left.

After a timeout, Certa buried the go-ahead 3. Stanford’s Ryan Agarwal then missed a jumper as time ran out.

Markus Burton scoured 24 points and was the only player in double figures for Notre Dame (13-17, 7-12 ACC).

Maxime Raynaud had 20 points and 10 rebounds for Stanford (19-11, 11-8). Jaylen Blakes scored 13 points and Benny Gealer added 11.

Notre Dame trailed 46-37 with a little under nine minutes to play in the game before a 15-0 run gave the Fighting Irish their first lead since five minutes remained in the first half. Burton scored the last six points in the run and Notre Dame led 52-46 with 3 1/2 minutes remaining.

After going scoreless for nearly six minutes, Stanford recovered and scored eight points on a layup by Raynaud and 3-pointers from Agarwal and Blakes to lead 54-52 heading to the final minute.

In the first half, Raynaud had 10 points and eight rebounds and Stanford took a 24-21 lead into the break. The Cardinal trailed 16-12 before Gealer buried two 3-pointers and Raynaud added four points to put Stanford in front 22-16.

Stanford has secured at least a first-round bye in the ACC Tournament. The Cardinal finish the regular season at No. 14 Louisville on Saturday.

Notre Dame finishes at home against California on Saturday.

