Colby Rogers, Moussa Cisse lead Memphis to an 87-70 win over No. 16 Mississippi

By CLAY BAILEY The Associated Press
Memphis center Moussa Cisse (32) dunks the ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Mississippi, Saturday, Dec. 28, 2024, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/George Walker IV]

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Colby Rogers scored 28 points and Moussa Cisse had 13 points, 11 rebounds and three blocks as Memphis defeated No. 16 Mississippi 87-70. PJ Haggerty finished with 17 points as Memphis won for the third time in four games. Sean Pedulla led Ole Miss with 13 points and four assists. Jaylen Murray scored 12 and Malik Dia 11 as the Rebels had their five-game winning streak halted.

