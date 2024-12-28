Colby Rogers, Moussa Cisse lead Memphis to an 87-70 win over No. 16 Mississippi

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Colby Rogers scored 28 points and Moussa Cisse had 13 points, 11 rebounds and three blocks as Memphis defeated No. 16 Mississippi 87-70. PJ Haggerty finished with 17 points as Memphis won for the third time in four games. Sean Pedulla led Ole Miss with 13 points and four assists. Jaylen Murray scored 12 and Malik Dia 11 as the Rebels had their five-game winning streak halted.

