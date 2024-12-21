Coen Carr has 17 points, 8 rebounds to lead No. 20 Michigan State past Florida Atlantic 86-69

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Coen Carr had career highs of 17 points and eight rebounds, lifting No. 20 Michigan State to an 86-69 victory over Florida Atlantic. The Spartans have won five straight and eight of nine. The Owls had won three straight, averaging 87-plus points in those games. Florida Atlantic’s Tre Carroll had 24 points and Baba Miller scored 12 points. Michigan State got off to a rough start and the Owls took advantage, leading for four-plus minutes before Carr made a pair of crowd-pleasing dunks. Jeremy Fears and Jaden Akins scored 13 points apiece for Michigan State.

