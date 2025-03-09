Cody Glass scores in New Jersey debut as Devils defeat Flyers 3-1

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Cody Glass scored a goal in his first game with the New Jersey Devils and helped his new team defeat the Philadelphia Flyers 3-1 on Sunday.

Glass, who was acquired in a trade with Pittsburgh at the deadline on Friday, scored 11:10 into the first period, snapping a wrist shot past Philadelphia goalie Ivan Fedotov to open the scoring.

Jake Allen made 23 saves to earn his 10th win of the season and made several key stops, including thwarting a shot from Philadelphia’s Bobby Brink from point-blank range during a Flyers power play late in the third period.

Erik Haula scored in the second period and Dawson Mercer added an empty-netter for the Devils, who snapped a three-game losing streak.

Jamie Drysdale scored and Fedotov made 20 saves for Philadelphia, which has dropped four straight games, all on home ice. The Flyers have scored two goals or fewer in eight of their past 14 games.

Takeaways

Devils: With several key players out of the lineup with injuries, the Devils ramped up their physical play against Philadelphia in an effort to try and control the play. New Jersey out-hit Philadelphia 18-12. Nathan Bastin led the way as he was credited with four hits.

Flyers: Defenseman Cam York returned to the lineup for the Flyers after being a healthy scratch on Saturday. York, played the third-most minutes in the game for Philadelphia and was a minus-1.

Key moment

On Glass’ goal, Flyers’ rookie Matvei Michkov didn’t backcheck properly, allowing Glass to score. It didn’t sit well with Flyers coach John Tortorella, who benched Michkov for the rest of the first period.

Key stat

New Jersey’s four centers won 25 faceoffs — 63% of their draws — which helped them gain puck possession and control the game.

Up next

Devils return home Tuesday to host Columbus.

Philadelphia continues its homestand Tuesday against Ottawa.

