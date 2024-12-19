Cody Bellinger experienced World Series title with dad Clay at old Yankee Stadium

NEW YORK (AP) — Cody Bellinger experienced a World Series title at old Yankee Stadium.

That’s when his dad Clay was part of the 1999 and 2000 champions.

“I have small memories of like the playroom, the kids’ playroom that I would go to during the games,” Cody said Thursday, two days after New York acquired him from the Chicago Cubs. “My mom did a great job with the camcorder and so we would watch replays of it growing up and then it kind of helps me remember what we were doing out there when I was 5 or 6.”

He also has memories of his dad in the minors.

“I was the bat boy,” Cody said. “That was always really, really cool for me to be able to run out on the field and pick up the players’ bats and shag their batting practice,”

FILE - National League Rookie of the Year Cody Bellinger, left, of the Los Angeles Dodgers, receives his award from his father Clay Bellinger during the New York Chapter of the Baseball Writers' Association of America annual dinner in New York, Sunday, Jan. 28, 2018. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens, File) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Kathy Willens

Bellinger figures to play outfield or first base with the Yankees, who are retooling after the loss to Juan Soto to the Mets. Left-hander Max Fried was added to the starting rotation and closer Devin Williams to the bullpen.

Clay Bellinger was an outfielder and infielder for the Yankees from 1999 to 2001, then finished his big league career with the Anaheim Angels in 2002. In Game 2 of the 2000 World Series, he caught Todd Zeile’s drive off Mariano Rivera at the top of the left-field wall.

“It is truly wild. When I got the news, I called him and he was very excited,” Cody said of his dad. “He plays it all cool. But I know deep down he’s really excited.”

Cody won the 2019 NL MVP award with the Los Angeles Dodgers after hitting .305 with 47 homers, 115 RBIs and a 1.035 OPS.

He followed with three straight subpar seasons, missing time in 2021 because of calf, hamstring and rib injuries. He was cut after the 2022 season and signed a $17.5 million, one-year deal with the Cubs.

Bellinger hit a career-high .307 with 29 homers and 97 RBIs, became a free agent again and in late February signed an $80 million, three-year contract with the Cubs that allowed him to opt out after 2024 and 25.

He hit .266 with 18 homers and 78 RBIs in 130 games this year, missing time because of a broken right rib. The Cubs traded the 29-year-old with $52.5 million remaining on the contract and agreed to pay the Yankees $5 million.

If the Yankees acquire a first baseman, they could align Bellinger in center with Aaron Judge in right and Jasson Domínguez in left or put Domínguez in center and Bellinger in left.

Bellinger learned how to stay sharp at multiple positions from former Dodgers teammate Kiké Hernández and told manager Aaron Boone he’s flexible.

“I told him that wherever y’all need me to play, I’ll play, whether it’s left, center. If Judge gets a DH day, I’ll play right, or if you need me at first base, I’ll play first,” he said. “I enjoy doing that stuff. I think that it helps the teams that I’m on win.”

A left-handed hitter, Bellinger could benefit from Yankee Stadium’s short porch. New York has 87 games with those dimensions because the Tampa Bay Rays will be playing home games at Steinbrenner Field, the Yankees’ spring training site.

Bellinger has played just three games in the Bronx, going 3 for 10 with a home run off Carlos Rodón in July 2023 that landed in the right field second deck.

“It definitely excites me,” he said.

