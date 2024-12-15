Codie scores a career-high 20 points as Texas routs Arkansas-Pine Bluff 121-57

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Nic Codie scored a career-high 20 points off the Texas bench to lead eight players in double-digit scoring as the Longhorns routed Arkansas-Pine Bluff 121-57. Three Longhorns, Jordan Pope, Chendall Weaver and Kadin Shedrick posted season-high point totals. Codie and Devon Pryor each scored a career-best total as Texas shot 62.9% from the field (44 of 70) and knocked down 17 three-pointers while handing the Golden Lions their 10th straight road loss.

