Coco Gauff’s amusing racket mishap at Roland-Garros draws laughter and applause

PARIS (AP) — Coco Gauff caused a brief and amusing delay at the French Open on Tuesday when she stepped onto Court Philippe-Chatrier without her rackets.

“They were supposed to be in my bag,” the American told the chair umpire.

Gauff, set to play her first-round match against Austria’s Olivia Gadecki, looked momentarily confused before a ball boy ran out carrying a pack of mint-colored rackets just a few minutes later.

“That’s better,” said the court announcer, drawing laughter, applause and smiles from the crowd in the tournament’s main stadium.

Gauff, the No. 2 seed, has reached the final in Paris before and is among the top contenders again.

___

AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.