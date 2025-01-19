Coco Gauff drops a set but beats Belinda Bencic to reach the Australian Open quarterfinals

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Coco Gauff’s consecutive-set streak ended at the Australian Open. Her bid for a second Grand Slam title continued on Sunday with a 5-7, 6-2, 6-1 comeback victory over Belinda Bencic in the fourth round.

Gauff, a 20-year-old from Florida who won the 2023 U.S. Open as a teenager, had collected all 16 sets she’d played this year and 24 of her past 25 dating to the end of last season, which included a title at the WTA Finals.

But the tournament’s No. 3 seed was unable to control her shots well enough at the start against Bencic on a steamy early afternoon in Rod Laver Arena, where the temperature hit 90 degrees Fahrenheit (32 Celsius) and the blue playing surface was bathed in sunlight.

Spectators seated along the sides of the court fanned themselves; Gauff sought relief from cool air provided at the players’ sideline benches.

As trouble mounted late in the first set, in which Bencic broke in each of Gauff’s last two service games — one of which ended with a pair of double-faults — the American kept missing the mark, compiling a whopping 20 unforced errors.

Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus celebrates after defeating Mirra Andreeva of Russia during their fourth round match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025. (AP Photo/Mark Baker) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Mark Baker

When her shots would land into the net, too long or too wide, or Bencic’s would fall beyond her reach, Gauff repeatedly turned toward her coaches’ box and put her arms wide with palms up, as if to ask, “What am I supposed to do?” After some of her nine double-faults, Gauff slapped her leg.

But Gauff recalibrated after the hour-plus first set, accumulating points in bunches, repeatedly hammering returns of serve and doing a much better job of targeting spots from the baseline. In sum, she was very much back to her best self, and not only did Gauff cut her unforced errors in half in the second set, but also put together a 17-2 edge in winners over that span.

By the end, Gauff was in total control, and she motioned to the crowd for more noise after a reflex volley to win a point in the final game.

Part of the problem in the early going, to be sure, was that Bencic is a terrific ball-striker. Her current ranking of No. 294 is misleading: The 27-year-old from Switzerland, who reached a career best of No. 4, only returned to action in October from maternity leave.

Her best past results have arrived on hard courts, including a run to the semifinals of the U.S. Open in 2019 and a singles gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021. She’s now 0-3 in fourth-round matches at Melbourne Park, though, losing previously to International Tennis Hall of Fame member Maria Sharapova in 2016 and to eventual champion Aryna Sabalenka two years ago.

Gauff now faces No. 11 Paula Badosa in the quarterfinals on Tuesday. Badosa defeated Olga Danilovic 6-1, 7-6 (2) to get to the final eight in Melbourne for the first time.

The winner of Gauff vs. Badosa will play either No. 1 Sabalenka, who is seeking a third consecutive Australian Open title, or No. 27 Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, the 2021 French Open runner-up.

Sabalenka stretched her winning streak in Melbourne to 18 matches by defeating 14th-seeded Mirra Andreeva 6-1, 6-2, and Pavlyuchenkova beat No. 18 Donna Vekic 7-6 (0), 6-0.

Martina Hingis, from 1997 to 1999, was the last woman with three straight championships in Australia.

___

AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.