Coby White scores 24 points and Chicago Bulls top Raptors in overtime, 125-115

CHICAGO (AP) — Coby White scored 24 points, including a clutch four-point play, and the Bulls rallied to beat the Toronto Raptors 125-115 in overtime on Friday night.

White completed his biggest play of the night with four seconds left in regulation to tie the game at 110 and set up the extra period, where Lonzo Ball made a pair of 3-pointers during an opening 10-2 run that gave Chicago the lead for good.

Josh Giddey had 19 points and 12 assists for the Bulls, who also got 15 points and 13 rebounds from Zach Collins.

Scottie Barnes scored 24 points for the Raptors, who have lost three straight and nine of 11. Immanuel Quickley scored 23 points before fouling out a minute into overtime.

Toronto led 101-88 with nine minutes left but the Bulls went on a 12-0 run over the next 4:30.

The Raptors led 63-54 at halftime after opening the second quarter on a 10-2 run.

Takeaways

Toronto: The Raptors seemed to be in control most of the night but doomed themselves with mistakes and missed shots as the Bulls crept closer late in the game. The Bulls scored 24 points off turnovers.

Bulls: Center Nikola Vucevic (right calf) missed his third straight game and it showed on the stat sheet: The Bulls were outrebounded 51-45 overall and 16-10 on the offensive glass.

Key moment

More than a few Bulls fans headed to the exits after Toronto went up 110-106 in the final seconds but those who stayed roared when White made the 3-pointer and got fouled by Quickley.

Key stat

The Bulls were 13 for 49 from behind the arc but got the biggest long shot of the night when they needed it most.

Up next

Toronto travels to Orlando on Sunday, the same day the Bulls visit Indiana.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.