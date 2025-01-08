Coastal Carolina hires record-setting quarterback Grayson McCall as an offensive analyst

CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — Former record-setting quarterback Grayson McCall is returning to Coastal Carolina as an offensive analyst. Coach Tim Beck announced this week that McCall would work under new coordinator Drew Hollingshead. McCall said he was fired up about the opportunity. McCall was a three-time Sun Belt Conference player of the year. He transferred to North Carolina State for the 2024 season and appeared in only four games. He had concussion issues dating to his playing days at Coastal Carolina. He retired from playing in October after getting knocked out of two games.

