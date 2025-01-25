Coaches Staley, Mulkey show off their fashion style in LSU-South Carolina showdown

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The showdown between second-ranked South Carolina and fifth-ranked LSU featured the last two national champions and two of the best teams in the country this season.

It also showcased two of the most stylish coaches — fashion wise — in the women’s game in the Gamecocks’ Dawn Staley and the Tigers’ Kim Mulkey.

The two, who have combined for seven national titles, did not disappoint Friday in the regular-season matchup between their powerhouse programs.

Staley went all garnet — the school’s colors are garnet and black — with a Gucci sweatshirt and leather pants.

Mulkey sported a sparkly, black blazer adorned with stars, suns and moons.

LSU head coach Kim Mulkey argues a call during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against South Carolina in Columbia, S.C., Friday, Jan. 24, 2025. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Nell Redmond

