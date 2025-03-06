Coach Quin Snyder returns to Hawks’ bench against Pacers after missing 1 game due to an illness

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta Hawks coach Quin Snyder returned to the bench for Thursday night’s game against the Indiana Pacers after missing one game due to an illness. Snyder sat out Tuesday night’s 127-121 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks with flu-like symptoms. Assistant Igor Kokoskov served as acting coach. Snyder said Kokoskov’s “experience makes you very comfortable in those situations.” Kokoskov, a native of Serbia, has coached in the NBA for 19 years.

