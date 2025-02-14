Cluse hits 4 3s in 1st half, Clemson women jump out early and cruise past No. 19 Georgia Tech 68-61

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Tessa Miller scored 18 points and grabbed eight rebounds to lead Clemson past No. 19 Georgia Tech 68-61 on Thursday night to snap a four-game losing streak.

Maddi Cluse scored all 14 of her points in the first half and Hannah Kohn chipped in with all 13 of hers in the second for Clemson (12-13, 5-9 Atlantic Coast Conference). Cluse and Kohn each made four of the Tigers’ nine 3-pointers.

Kara Dunn scored 18 points and made four from long range to lead Georgia Tech (20-5, 8-5), which ended a three-game win streak. Kayla Blackshear and Tonie Morgan added 11 points apiece.

Cluse and Miller scored six points apiece as Clemson outscored Georgia Tech 23-14 in the second quarter. Cluse finished 4 of 5 from distance in the first half and Miller put up 12 points on 5-of-6 shooting as the Tigers shot 60% (15 of 25) overall and led 37-26 at the break.

The teams stayed about even in the second half, with Georgia Tech pulling within seven points in the closing minute but didn’t get closer.

Georgia Tech plays Wake Forest on Sunday to begin a three-game homestand.

Clemson plays at SMU on Sunday to start a three-game road swing.

