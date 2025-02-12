Club Brugge gets disputed late penalty to beat Atalanta 2-1 in Champions League playoffs

BRUGGE, Belgium (AP) — Club Brugge scored with a disputed penalty kick in stoppage time to beat Atalanta 2-1 in the first leg of their Champions League playoff. Atalanta defender Isak Hien was judged to have raised a hand into the face of Brugge forward Gustaf Nilsson who got up and scored the spot kick. Brugge had led on former Barcelona forward Ferran Jutglà‘s shot in the 15th minute and Atalanta leveled in the 41st on Mario Pašalić’s header. Later Wednesday, Bayern Munich was at Celtic, Feyenoord hosted AC Milan and Monaco was at home to Benfica.

