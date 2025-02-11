Clippers sign Ben Simmons in latest change of scenery for injury-plagued former top pick

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Clippers have signed Ben Simmons, adding a former No. 1 overall pick who struggled to stay healthy and productive during 2 1/2 seasons with the Brooklyn Nets. The 28-year-old Simmons joins a veteran squad led by Kawhi Leonard, James Harden and Norman Powell. The Clippers entered Monday seventh in the Western Conference standings. Simmons was waived by the Brooklyn Nets on Saturday, with the sides agreeing to a buyout of his contract. He is making $40 million this season and is set to be a free agent afterward.

