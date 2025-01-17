Clippers owner Steve Ballmer and his wife are donating $15 million to California wildfires relief

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles Clippers owner Steve Ballmer and his wife, Connie, are donating an initial $15 million in emergency funding for people affected by the Los Angeles wildfires. The Ballmer Group announced the donation on its website, saying the money will go toward addressing immediate food and shelter needs in the community and supporting first responders. The couple says the donation would help “particularly in the historic, racially diverse community of Altadena.”

