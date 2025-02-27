Clippers’ Kawhi Leonard returns against Bulls after missing 2 games with sore left foot

CHICAGO (AP) — Los Angeles Clippers star Kawhi Leonard returned against the Chicago Bulls after the previous two games because of a sore left foot. Getting the six-time All-Star back in the lineup was a big lift for a team that had dropped three straight. The Clippers entered play in sixth place in the Western Conference at 31-26. Leonard sat out three of the previous four games, including road losses at Indiana on Sunday and Detroit on Monday. The two-time NBA champion missed the first nine weeks of the season as he recovered from a right knee injury.

