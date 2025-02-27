Clippers’ Kawhi Leonard returns against Bulls after missing 2 games with sore left foot

By The Associated Press
LA Clippers' Kawhi Leonard during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Milwaukee Bucks Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Morry Gash]

CHICAGO (AP) — Los Angeles Clippers star Kawhi Leonard returned against the Chicago Bulls after the previous two games because of a sore left foot. Getting the six-time All-Star back in the lineup was a big lift for a team that had dropped three straight. The Clippers entered play in sixth place in the Western Conference at 31-26. Leonard sat out three of the previous four games, including road losses at Indiana on Sunday and Detroit on Monday. The two-time NBA champion missed the first nine weeks of the season as he recovered from a right knee injury.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.