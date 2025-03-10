Clippers coach Tyronn Lue misses game against Kings because of back pain

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles Clippers coach Tyronn Lue missed his team’s game against the Sacramento Kings because of back pain. Lue attended his pre-game session with media on Sunday night and gave no indication he had any issue. The team provided no further details on the 47-year-old’s condition. He was replaced by assistant Brian Shaw. He previously was head coach of the Denver Nuggets and also served as an assistant twice with the Lakers where he won three NBA championships as a player.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.