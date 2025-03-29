Clippers beat Nets 132-100 for their 2nd straight victory and 10th in 12 games

NEW YORK (AP) — Kawhi Leonard scored 31 points and the Los Angeles Clippers overwhelmed the Brooklyn Nets 132-100 on Friday night for their second straight victory and 10th in 12 games as they fight to hold on to sixth place in the Western Conference.

Leonard was 5 of 6 from 3-point range, 10 of 14 overall from the field and made all six of his free throws. He also had six rebounds, four steals and two blocks in just under 27 minutes.

Ivica Zubac scored 21 points on 9-for-9 shooting and had 12 rebounds for Los Angeles. James Harden added 17 points.

Keon Johnson had 13 points for Brooklyn. The Nets have lost six straight and are 1-9 in last 10 and 2-16 in last 18.

Takeaways

Clippers: Los Angeles rebounded from a home loss to Oklahoma City to sweep the New York teams. The Clippers beat the Knicks on Wednesday night at Madison Square Garden.

Nets: Drew Timme had 11 points and 10 rebounds in 25 minutes after signing a multiyear contract Friday. The former Gonzaga player is averaging 23.0 points in 29 games this season for Long Island in the NBA G League.

Key moment

Down 27-26 after one quarter, the Clippers outscored the Nets 42-21 in the second and 37-21 in third to take a 105-69 lead.

Key stat

Zubac passed Swen Nater for sixth place on the Clippers’ career rebounds list.

Up next

The Clippers are at Cleveland on Sunday. The Nets are at Washington on Saturday night.

