Clippers acquire Bogdanovic and picks from Hawks for Mann, Hyland

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Clippers acquired guard Bogdan Bogdanovic and three second-round draft picks from the Atlanta Hawks in exchange for Terance Mann and Bones Hyland. Bogdanovic averaged 10 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2 assists in 24.9 minutes in 24 games for the Hawks this season. Clippers president of basketball operations Lawrence Frank calls Bogdanovic “a smart, competitive guard” who can shoot and pass. Mann leaves Los Angeles after spending his first six NBA seasons with the Clippers.

